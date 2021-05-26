Cancel
Marvel Releases Loki Character Posters

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios has released a set of new character posters from the upcoming Disney+ streaming series Loki. The posters feature Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. You can see all four posters and some past posters released for the series below. These posters come on the same day that Marvel revealed new photos from the series. Marvel continues to ramp up its promotional efforts for the series ahead of its debut with new promotional pieces and footage to build the excitement.

comicbook.com
Related
MoviesDen of Geek

How Thor Changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel’s Thor, the first theatrical live-action film to feature the comic book giant’s version of the Norse God of Thunder, opened in theaters a decade ago, on May 6, 2011. Directed by Kenneth Branagh and starring a then little-known Chris Hemsworth in the title role, Thor was the fourth film...
TV Series1051thebounce.com

Marvel’s Loki: Will It Succeed?

Loki is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney + starting June 9th. The third Marvel series to premiere on the streaming platform, it will follow the Avenger’s incarnation of Loki as he teams up with the Time Variance Authority to sew the timeline he ruptured back into place. Robbie and Ben talk about their expectation and their fears.
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

Confirmed: ‘Loki’ Will Finally Bring the Multiverse to Marvel

Loki was already one of the most highly-anticipated projects from the Marvel Cinematic Universe but a recent interview from Kevin Feige should make everyone even more excited for the god of mischief spin-off. While speaking about the upcoming Disney+ series, the Marvel Studios president confirmed that it would serve as the MCU’s official introduction into the multiverse.
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel Studios' Loki - Mischief Featurette

Join members of the cast and crew of the upcoming series, Marvel's Loki, for a behind-the-scenes look at the show in this new featurette. Marvel Studios' Loki begins streaming June 9 with new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.
MoviesInverse

Eternals poster reveals a to one other Marvel movie

Chloé Zhao’s superhero epic got some help from an established Marvel talent. Marvel’s Eternals doesn’t look like anything that the studio has done before. For one thing, unlike most films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which typically take place over a few days or weeks, Eternals spans thousands of years, focusing on a group of immortal beings as they form their own unique relationship with Earth. It promises a broader, more grand-scale view of time than any other MCU film before it. And with Nomadland filmmaker Chloé Zhao at the helm, Eternals will showcase the kind of artistic visual style unprecedented in a Marvel Studios project.
Movies411mania.com

Oscar Isaac Finally Confirms His Casting as Moon Knight for Marvel Studios

Actor Oscar Isaac has finally confirmed reports dating back to October that he was signing on to portray the role of Marc Spector aka Moon Knight for the upcoming Marvel Studios TV series for Disney+. Marvel Entertainment and Isaac confirmed the news today on social media, showing the actor in front of a board of Moon Knight images.
Movieswlen.com

Marvel drops the first trailer for upcoming film “Eternals”starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek

Marvel debuted the teaser trailer for the upcoming film, “The Eternals.” The movie marks the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first movie in the franchise since “Spider-Man: Far From Home” dropped in 2019. “Eternals” is the first major Hollywood film from Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao, whose film “Nomadland” won both best picture and best director at the 2021 Oscars.
Comicsdisneydining.com

Take a Look at Marvel’s Loki Featurette

A new behind the scenes featurette of Marvel’s Studios Loki was released. Loki will be joining Disney+ on Wednesday, July 9th but we can now get a sneak peak behind the action as we wait for the premier. For a no obligation, FREE Quote with new bookings contact our sponsor...
Comicscastleinsider.com

VIDEO: New Clip, Featurette, and Character Posters Released for Pixar’s “Luca” Coming to Disney+ June 18

The clip shows how those living in Portorosso deal with sea monsters. The featurette explains how the fictional town of Portorosso was created using Italian towns as reference points. The video also features the voice actors and production team. Finally, three new character posters were released alongside the videos. Pixars Luca follows the title character as he experiences everything an...
Moviesmouseinfo.com

WATCH: Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS unleashes first teaser trailer, poster

After what seems like forever, we finally have a first tease into the intriguing world of the ETERNALS! The official teaser released today offers an incredible look at the expansive new film which spans literally thousands of years of time within the Marvel Cinematic Universe! We’re so ready for this one!
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Marvel Studios Releases Loki Featurette Ahead of Series Debut

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The one and only God of Mischief makes his highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe return next week in the standalone Loki series and everyone involved, including Tom Hiddleston himself is promising fans that mayhem and chaos will ensue in Marvel Studios' latest Phase Four offering. The show revolves around the titular anti-hero 'causing a major problem in the multiverse after he stole the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. Now, it is up to him along with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to save alternate realities.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Says Loki's Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson Will Be Very Popular

Loki is finally premiering on Disney+ next week and will see the highly-anticipated return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role. In addition to the returning Marvel star, there are also some exciting names who will be making their MCU debut. One such person is Owen Wilson, who will be playing the Time Variance Authority's Mobius M. Mobius. During a recent interview with TV Insider, Hiddleston and Wilson were joined by Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, and they all spoke about the dynamic between Loki and Mobius.
TV & VideosComicBook

Loki Collection of Marvel Movies Launches on Disney+

A collection of Marvel movies featuring Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief is available on Disney+ ahead of the series premiere of the Marvel Studios original series Loki. Assembling all six of the trickster's film appearances across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Loki collection on Disney+ includes his first appearance in 2011's Thor; his return as the commander of a Chitauri invasion in 2012's The Avengers; Loki usurping the throne of Asgard in 2013's Thor: The Dark World; the reunion and alliance with his adopted brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok; Loki's noble end at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War; and Loki's escape from 2012 New York in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
TV SeriesPosted by
97.5 WTBD

Why Loki Is Marvel’s Most Tragic Hero

Loki. He’s a god, a trickster, a weaver of mischief, an alien sort of — and while he was first introduced as a villain in Thor and The Avengers, he’s arguably the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most tragic hero. Ahead of his new Disney+ TV series, we’re taking a look at Loki’s arc, to see what makes him such a relatable character.