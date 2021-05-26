Marvel Releases Loki Character Posters

Chloé Zhao’s superhero epic got some help from an established Marvel talent. Marvel’s Eternals doesn’t look like anything that the studio has done before. For one thing, unlike most films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which typically take place over a few days or weeks, Eternals spans thousands of years, focusing on a group of immortal beings as they form their own unique relationship with Earth. It promises a broader, more grand-scale view of time than any other MCU film before it. And with Nomadland filmmaker Chloé Zhao at the helm, Eternals will showcase the kind of artistic visual style unprecedented in a Marvel Studios project.