Marvel Releases Loki Character Posters
Marvel Studios has released a set of new character posters from the upcoming Disney+ streaming series Loki. The posters feature Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. You can see all four posters and some past posters released for the series below. These posters come on the same day that Marvel revealed new photos from the series. Marvel continues to ramp up its promotional efforts for the series ahead of its debut with new promotional pieces and footage to build the excitement.comicbook.com