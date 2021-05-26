Mijo Alanis and Pam Vivio of Beyond Juicery + Eatery: “You need to work hard for your ideas and dreams like we did, even at your lowest”
You need to be persistent and never give up, even when other people tell you that what you’re trying to do won’t work or is impossible. You need to work hard for your ideas and dreams like we did, even at your lowest. Sometimes that won’t be easy, but if you continue to put the effort in you will eventually see results. You need to be fearless for your team so that they can do their jobs efficiently knowing that you’ll be the first person to go to bat for them. Walk in the door each day and be bulletproof.thriveglobal.com