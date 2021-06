It sometimes feels like we can only reach success if we have a certain amount of money or industry connections, but what if the key to success was something that we already had? Our mindset is something that we can use to control our perception and attitude towards the challenges that we face in life. Entrepreneur Abid Dharamsey believes that there is one mindset, in particular, that can lead us straight to success. According to Abid Dharamsey, the growth mindset is incredibly important to succeed in any endeavor we put our minds to.