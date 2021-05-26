Allan Draper: “Patience”

Positive self-talk: Remind yourself that nothing you do today is going to define you for the rest of your life. We are allowed to make mistakes and that we’re doing our best. This one is harder for me because I put so much pressure on myself to make the “right” decisions, but the truth is that the right decision is dynamic and will change from hour to hour. All I can expect from myself is to do my best with the information I have at this exact moment. Hindsight can get you down if you let it.