Allan Draper: “Patience”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn entrepreneur has to be able to keep going when it feels like all is lost or there is no solution. Having a vision and being optimistic combine to create a tenacious individual. Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is...

thriveglobal.com
EconomyThrive Global

Paul Roberts of Kubient: “Patience”

Patience– Nothing happens on the expected timeline for entrepreneurs. You need to be patient and understand that if you have done everything you can, the outcome will happen. Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of...
BusinessThrive Global

Will McCallum of George & Willy: “Patience & Impatience ”

That next step is all about the inner drive and external push to continue down an avenue through thick and thin. You can have a good company and remain somewhat stagnant in progressions, whereas a great company will test boundaries, strive for more, and never settle. There should never be restrictions within a great company, and I believe that one’s self has to cultivate these opportunities and goals. Why stop at great? When you have the enthusiasm and urge, there’s nothing stopping you from being brilliant.
EconomyThrive Global

Jeff Otis of Project OTY: “Empathetically Calm”

You need to create a memorable and remarkable experience for those you serve (customers, vendors, partners, employees, etc.) When others are talking about their experience working with you and for you, they are either describing a good, bad, ugly, or memorable experience. Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like...
Small BusinessThrive Global

Sara Roach Lewis Of SRL Solutions: “Culture is set from the top”

The last thing every entrepreneur needs to manage the highs and lows successfully is a vision with a plan attached to it. You need to know what your North star is. You need to know what your core values are. You need to know what you’re working toward. And then you need to have a plan for how you’re going to get there.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Is Your Mind Set For Success?

There is one thing that can make or break your success – it’s your mindset. If you want success, you’ve got to have a growth mindset. That means you embrace change, failure, and setbacks as a natural part of the path to success. And it can make a HUGE difference as you pursue your goals in life and business.
EconomyThrive Global

Maya Zack of Maya Zack Mindset Training: “First and foremost”

First and foremost — putting your customers’ needs first! Be genuine and authentic — people know and feel when you’re not. Be genuinely interested in your clients — their struggles and their goals. Your business is there not to make you rich (though that would be nice!), but to get results for them. Your business is nothing without them. Their success is your success, so remember it’s all about serving!
Mental HealthThrive Global

Rukshana Hassanali of SoftServe: “Positive self-talk”

Positive self-talk: Remind yourself that nothing you do today is going to define you for the rest of your life. We are allowed to make mistakes and that we’re doing our best. This one is harder for me because I put so much pressure on myself to make the “right” decisions, but the truth is that the right decision is dynamic and will change from hour to hour. All I can expect from myself is to do my best with the information I have at this exact moment. Hindsight can get you down if you let it.
Businessfranchising.com

Tread Carefully. So many unknowns call for patience

I can summarize this article in one word: patience. Most economic downturns reward early movers. This one makes early expansion and/or acquisition more difficult to get right. The reasons are many, but they all point toward a new type of economy functioning by modified sets of rules. Until those rules are understood, adding new units and acquiring units from others is much riskier than in past downturns. Pre-crisis unit demand, financials, and even operations do not make a good set of assumptions for predicting future performance of a unit. Consumer patterns have shifted, creating a new set of behaviors. If you guess wrong, you will be investing in a unit that won’t perform to expectations.
Economycoastalpoint.com

A summer season full of fun, and a need for patience

Ladies and gentlemen, we are open for business. The unofficial start to the 2021 summer season is this very weekend, and this community’s business sector is ready to rock. A tumultuous 2020 and early 2021 have left many businesses in dire need of a strong summer season, and we get the feeling that people from all around this spinning globe of ours are ready to get back out into civilization and enjoy themselves. The recipe is there for a fun, prosperous summer.
EconomyThrive Global

Christian Giordano of Mancini: “A positive outlook on life”

A positive outlook on life. I believe that a good leader of a company will find the positive in any situation. The pandemic came to mind when we realized we could not go back to our New York City office. The entire company — 75+ people — transitioned to work from home; we took the opportunity to double down on our virtual technology, thus reinventing the virtual meeting.
SocietyThrive Global

How To Build Trust

Don’t have time to read the entire post now? Watch this video with the summary. Without trust it would be impossible to have friends, cohesive families, and strong teams who foster innovation and execute through collaboration. Our survival as a species relies on trusting, at a minimum, the members of our own tribe.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Prati Kaufman: “We don’t work for our clients; we partner with them”

It may sound cliché but every project is exciting. We don’t work for our clients; we partner with them. That means we work strategically in identifying the right marketing channels and lining up the right resources for the best possible outcome. Marketing is one of the most overwhelming areas in business and we pride ourselves in creating ease in our client’s life by providing a customized end-to-end marketing solution.
EconomyThrive Global

Justin Aquino of Cool Communicator: “Being reasonable on pricing”

I am completely focused on my client. I am constantly analyzing them, taking notes, processing their responses to my questions, and giving them targeted feedback. It’s mentally taxing work. And it should be. But it’s rewarding and stimulating if you’re in your zone of expertise. The coaching industry is now...
EconomyThrive Global

Kayla Ihrig of ‘Writing from Nowhere’: “More people will quit than fail”

During the busy days and the late nights, I run this mantra through my head like a prayer. Many parts of building an online business are complicated, but tackling your to-do list isn’t. This sobering piece of advice has helped me through so many of the tired, un-sexy moments of business building. I’m not sure I’d have made it this far without that.
SportsThrive Global

Vince Del Monte: “Value connection”

At the essence of coaching is the mentorship that’s involved when working with your students. This relationship is key to a coach’s success and in order to build a strong relationship, you need to be fully investing in your clients goals and needs — this takes passion. The coaching industry is now...
SocietyHolland Sentinel

Tim Pennings: Pros and cons of self-reliance

Nine score years ago, Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote his American-spirited essay “Self-Reliance.” His thoughts echoed those of his soulmate, Henry David Thoreau, who went off to Waldon Pond to live it out. Self-reliance was brought to mind recently when riding in an elevator. Pushing the “second floor” button brought back...
EconomyThrive Global

Julian Hall Talks About the Power of Having a Strong Vision

What is the right mindset for a successful entrepreneur? You are not born an entrepreneur, but you become one. A successful entrepreneur is an ordinary person like you and me, but with a few minor details. He is a person with a vision, sometimes even a huge vision such as Steve Jobs who founded the brand of the bitten apple, but who, unlike more than 95% of the others, does everything possible to MATERIALIZE this vision.
EconomyThrive Global

Tanner Rankin of The Source Approach: “Brand Your Process”

I am passionate about mentorship and over the years, have taken on several interns where I focused heavily on their skill development but also career development. The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?
Books & Literaturetimebusinessnews.com

7 Books You Must Read to Strengthen Your Leadership Skills

We all enroll in the same course, get the same degree and acquire the same kind of knowledge but there are a few of us who stand out. This is the group who knows how to lead the crowd and how to unlock each team member’s true potential while using collective effort for the betterment of an organization.