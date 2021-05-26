Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

The progressive foreign policy moment has arrived

By Alex Ward
Vox
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Israel-Gaza war raged, President Joe Biden made clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that there was a problem. Full-throated support for Israel among Democrats was waning, namely because of progressives. Among the clearest signs were moves in the House and Senate to block a $735 million weapons sale to Israel, a deal that only weeks earlier Democratic congressional aides said they hadn’t considered controversial or even noteworthy.

www.vox.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliot Engel
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Ro Khanna
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinians#Us Foreign Policy#Government Policy#Political Leaders#Political Change#Economic Policy#Israeli#Democrats#Senate#Saudi#Pod#Pentagon#World#Npr#Boston University#Obama White House#Vox#University Of Denver#Progressive Climate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Journalism
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Palestine
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: EU leaders prepare to confront Biden

At this weekend’s G-7 summit on the beaches of Cornwall, “there may be toasted marshmallows and firepits awaiting JOE BIDEN and his bellow leaders,” Ryan Heath writes us. “But don’t expect them to be singing Kumbaya.”. That’s Ryan’s conclusion after speaking to more than a dozen European leaders and senior...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden warns global warming is the greatest threat to national security in speech to troops

President Joe Biden warned during a speech to American troops in England that global warming presents the greatest threat to the United States. “The military sat us down and let us know what the greatest threats facing America were — the greatest physical threats,” Biden said of a meeting he had with the joint chiefs after becoming vice president in 2009. “This is not a joke. You know what the joint chiefs told us the greatest threat facing America was? Global warming.”
POTUSabc7ny.com

Biden arrives in UK on 1st foreign trip as president, including summit with Putin

President Joe Biden on Wednesday embarked on his first overseas trip since taking office, seeking to reaffirm the United States' standing on the world stage with familiar allies, and portraying himself as the leader of the free world, including in his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After...
POTUSMSNBC

With Trump out, US's global reputation improves 'dramatically'

At a campaign event last summer, Donald Trump turned his attention to one of his very favorite falsehoods: "You know, we're respected again. You may not feel it, although I think you do. You may not see it. You don't read about it from the fake news, but this country is respected again."
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Fundamental Question of the Pandemic Is Shifting

During a pandemic, no one’s health is fully in their own hands. No field should understand that more deeply than public health, a discipline distinct from medicine. Whereas doctors and nurses treat sick individuals in front of them, public-health practitioners work to prevent sickness in entire populations. They are expected to think big. They know that infectious diseases are always collective problems because they are infectious. An individual’s choices can ripple outward to affect cities, countries, and continents; one sick person can seed a hemisphere’s worth of cases. In turn, each person’s odds of falling ill depend on the choices of everyone around them—and on societal factors, such as poverty and discrimination, that lie beyond their control.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Political ads: "Fake news" is out, "foreign policy' is in

New data shows that since President Biden has taken office, topics such as “foreign policy," “climate” and “voting rights” have become a much bigger percentage of political and issue ad spending on Facebook, compared to the Trump era. The big picture: Political ad spending can be a good proxy metric...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Kamala Harris is in a really tough spot

(CNN) — This week, Vice President Kamala Harris learned that three little words can cause a lot of damage. On her first vice presidential trip abroad, Harris stoked controversy when she spoke at a news conference in Guatemala and told potential migrants, "do not come." She warned that would-be migrants would be turned back at the US' southern border, adding, "So let's discourage our friends, our neighbors, our family members from embarking on what is otherwise an extremely dangerous journey."
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Jill Biden invites Melania Trump comparisons with 'LOVE' jacket on first foreign trip

First lady Jill Biden almost welcomed comparisons between herself and former first lady Melania Trump with a fashion statement in the United Kingdom. Biden's decision to wear a black Zadig & Voltaire jacket with the word "LOVE" on the back in capital letters to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie drew contrasts with Trump's choice to don her green "I Really Don't Care Do U?" Zara coat.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

President Biden revokes Trump's attempted ban of TikTok

President Joe Biden has reversed executive orders from former President Donald Trump that tried to ban the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok. Mr. Biden replaced the failed ban with a new executive order calling for a government review of foreign-owned apps, and whether they pose any security risks. The White...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

The Biden Administration’s Foreign Policy Agenda

This week, Bret sits down with co-founder of The Dispatch and Host of The Remnant Podcast Jonah Goldberg, Democratic Strategist and Syndicated Talk Show Radio Host Leslie Marshall and Republican Strategist and former Campaign Manager for Senator Scott Brown Colin Reed to discuss Vice President Harris’ efforts to discover root causes of the border crisis during her visit to Mexico and Guatemala.