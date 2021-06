We have listed the upcoming Netflix Originals in July 2021. Here are the new shows and returning TV series next month. Netflix has released more than than 100 series and movies in June 2021. Among the shows that have been added to the library, there are brilliant Netflix Original titles that deserve your attention. Netflix will keep adding new original movies and series in July 2021 as well. We have listed the new projects along with their premiere dates and short summaries to tell you what they are about. Let’s also note that you can find the non-English Netflix Original series in the list.