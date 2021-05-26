Cancel
Ugh, This Is Us Season 6 Won't Air Until 2022

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter four years of always premiering in September, This Is Us Season 5’s schedule was upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the season arrived in late October and ran until May. It wasn’t the only show to experience something like this — not by a long shot. Many series that traditionally premiered in September (like Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19) also found themselves delayed by two months. But with tradition upended, fans have a right to wonder when This Is Us Season 6 will premiere. Will the final season return to its usual September-March schedule?

