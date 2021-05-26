Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Annette Taddeo endorses Darden Rice for St. Pete Mayor

By Kelly Hayes
floridapolitics.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleTaddeo joins Anna Eskamani in supporting Rice's mayoral campaign. Miami-Dade Sen. Annette Taddeo is endorsing St. Petersburg City Council member Darden Rice for Mayor. Taddeo is a notable state Democratic leader and was elected to her current Senate seat in a Special Election in 2017 and reelected in 2018. She serves as vice chair of the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee and is a respected statewide champion for voting rights.

floridapolitics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Robert Blackmon
Person
Annette Taddeo
Person
Jane Castor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#Democratic#Bp#The Florida Senate#Floridians#The Lgbtq Victory Fund#Lpac#Lgbtq#Republican#Pete College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Ethics
Related
ElectionsPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

What's driving Torry Nelson's longshot bid to become St. Pete mayor

Torry Nelson admits he's made mistakes, and that's why he wants to be mayor of St. Pete.State of play: "I don't have a squeaky clean background," he said during Tuesday's mayoral debate.He's running a longshot bid, considering he's never held political office and has no party affiliation, but he told Axios that his run-ins with the law are what drove him to politics."America is a home of second chances. I think the voters won't look at my past as a deterrent. It prepared me better to understand the community," he said.The backdrop: Nelson, who filed his paperwork to run just...
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

St. Pete mayoral candidates differ on the future of Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg's mayoral debate on Tuesday came with differing opinions on the future of the Rays and Tropicana Field. State of play: The candidates were split on whether they'd support sharing the Rays with Montreal.St. Petersburg Councilmember Darden Rice and former House Rep. Wengay Newton said they'd entertain the idea, while other candidates like Michael Ingram said it would not be best.Marcile Powers, owner of Kenwood Organic Produce, emphasized the need for aesthetic improvements: "I think we have, if not the ugliest stadium, one of the ugliest stadiums right now." Robert Blackmon, a St. Petersburg councilman and real estate investor, said he would not stick with Mayor Kriseman's current picks to redevelop the site: "We're wasting time, emotions and money on a project that will never come to fruition in its current state."
Saint Petersburg, FLfloridapolitics.com

St. Pete mayoral candidates prep for crowded first debate

From affordable housing to Tropicana Field, the candidates will face no shortage of questions. Candidates for St. Petersburg Mayor will square off Tuesday in the first debate of this election cycle, setting the tone for this summer as the Aug. 24 Primary Election approaches. It’s the candidates’ first opportunity to...
Electionsfloridapolitics.com

Ballot is set for St. Pete mayoral, City Council races

Eight candidates are vying for Mayor, but only two can move on. The ballot is set for St. Petersburg mayoral and City Council races after the city’s qualifying deadline passed at 5 p.m. Friday. The Mayor’s race will include eight candidates and one write-in, while two City Council seats —...
Electionsthetampabay100.com

Robert Blackmon kicks off St. Pete mayoral bid

St. Pete City Council member Robert Blackmon kicked off his mayoral bid June 11 at Ruby’s Elixir in downtown St. Pete after announcing his candidacy in late May. The kickoff came after Blackmon announced he raised $100,000 in his first two weeks on the campaign trail. “Wow! I cannot express...
Saint Petersburg, FLBay News 9

Meet the candidates: Several running for St. Petersburg mayor

It's a crowded race for St. Petersburg mayor. Several candidates are eyeing the seat that will be vacated by Rick Kriseman because of term limits. The canddiates include local business owners with no experience in local government, to career polticians. The election will be held August 24. Spectrum Bay News...
Saint Petersburg, FLThe Weekly Challenger

A conversation with St. Pete Equity Leader Meiko Seymour

ST. PETERSBURG — Local equity leader Meiko Seymour is an executive pastor at Pinellas Community Church, CEO of St. Petian magazine, a City of St Pete Public Arts Commissioner, host of the podcast The Altitude Collective, a Race Equity Listener (REL) for the Foundation for Healthy St. Pete, the District 8 Charter Review Commissioner. Now he’s the reason Juneteenth will officially be a St Pete holiday.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

City Council president endorses Warren for mayor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott endorsed Mayor Lovely Warren for reelection on Wednesday. Warren is facing Councilmember Malik Evans in the Democratic primary on June 22. Scott said Warren has been her "strongest partner." "With Lovely, we have delivered more jobs, safer, more vibrant neighborhoods,...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

No DFL endorsement in Minneapolis mayoral race

No candidate running for mayor of Minneapolis secured enough delegates to win an endorsement from the city's DFL party. What happened: After six rounds of ranked choice ballot counting, challenger Sheila Nezhad had 53% of the vote to incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey's 40%. A candidate needs 60% for the endorsement. What they're saying:Nezhad declared on Twitter that her team "won the Minneapolis DFL convention." Kate Knuth, another progressive challenger who got 29% on the first round, congratulated Nezhad and tweeted that the vote totals made it clear "the people of Minneapolis refuse to accept the status quo."Frey noted that he got the most votes on the first ballot (36%). "By earning the most first-choice votes among delegates, we demonstrated our campaign's broad support across all ages and neighborhoods in the city," he said in a statement.What's ahead: All three candidates are staying in the race and will square off in November's general election.
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Loretta Scott endorses Lovely Warren in Rochester mayoral primary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In this final week before the Democratic mayoral primary in Rochester, city council's outgoing president has provided an endorsement for the incumbent. Loretta Scott says Lovely Warren has been her strongest partner in her fight for the city of Rochester. The mayor thanked the long time public...