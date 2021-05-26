Annette Taddeo endorses Darden Rice for St. Pete Mayor
Taddeo joins Anna Eskamani in supporting Rice's mayoral campaign. Miami-Dade Sen. Annette Taddeo is endorsing St. Petersburg City Council member Darden Rice for Mayor. Taddeo is a notable state Democratic leader and was elected to her current Senate seat in a Special Election in 2017 and reelected in 2018. She serves as vice chair of the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee and is a respected statewide champion for voting rights.floridapolitics.com