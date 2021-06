SIR – On June 7, Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, told the House of Commons: “As of June 3, our data show that of the 12,383 cases of the delta variant … 126 people were admitted to hospital. Of these 126 people … just three had received both doses of the vaccine.” He said government figures show that “jabs are working” and encouraged the public to get jabbed. Hospitalisations for Covid-19 remain “broadly flat” despite a rise in the delta variant. As of June 7, almost 28 million Britons have had two vaccine doses.