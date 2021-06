Atlanta, AG, June 15, 2021: Automation Personnel Services, an award-winning, light-industrial staffing agency, is teaming up with YouthBuild for a job fair later this month. The job fair is aimed at young adults, ages 16-24, and will provide young job seekers with knowledge about well-paying jobs in manufacturing and other light-industrial sectors. Job seekers will be able to meet with a talent coordinator for on-the-spot interviews, and, in many cases, will receive same-day-job offers. As the nation continues to recover from COVID-19 lockdowns, many companies are struggling to fill jobs and have dramatically increased salaries to meet production demand. As a result, the time couldn’t be better for young job seekers to look into manufacturing and other light-industrial careers.