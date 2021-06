A lawmaker joins immigrant rights activists in a call for the closure of the immigrant kids housing site on Fort Bliss. Yesterday, dozens gathered outside the base to protest the fact that thousands of unaccompanied immigrant kids are held on base. In El Paso yesterday, U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales called for a bipartisan solution to the immigration crisis. He says it is unacceptable to have a site such as the one on Fort Bliss that was equipped to accommodate five-thousand kids but where instead there are 20-thousand kids now.