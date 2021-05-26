Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

A biochip with organ-specific tissue models for advanced drug screening

By Advanced Science News
advancedsciencenews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiochip technology developed at TU Wien. Credit: Vienna University of Technology. In pharmaceutical research, small tissue spheres are used as mini-organ models for reproducible tests. TU Wien has found a way to develop a reliable standard for these tissue samples. Before drugs are tested in clinical trials, they must be...

www.advancedsciencenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advanced Science#Tumor Cells#Cancer Cells#Brain Cells#No More Experiments#Blood Cells#Success#Harvard Medical School#Biochip Technology#Tissue Growth#Tissue Spheres#Tissue Beads#Models#Optical Experiments#Animal Experiments#Spherical Cell Samples#Preclinical Studies#Numerous Experiments#Reproducible Tests#Typical Preclinical Tests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerScience Daily

Novel antibody drug wakes up the body's defense system in advanced-stage cancer

Researchers at the University of Turku, Finland, showed that the antibody treatment reactivates the immune defense in patients with advanced-stage cancer. The treatment alters the function of the body's phagocytes and facilitates extensive activation of the immune system. The immune defense is the body's own defense system equipped to combat...
Sciencelabmanager.com

Accelerating Flow Cytometry's Potential for Drug Screening

Flow cytometry has evolved from its initial purpose as a cell counting technique into a powerful and essential phenotypic characterization platform. The recent addition of acoustic focusing, and principles of microfluidic and nanotechnology devices, have allowed investigators to extend the capabilities of cytometry to high-throughput screening, and the collection and study of subcellular compartments and rare cell types.
ElectronicsPosted by
COVID Health

Airway-on-a-Chip Screens Drugs for Use Against COVID-19

The identification of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in January 2020 started an international rush to find drugs that could prevent or treat infection. One potential shortcut to COVID-19 therapies is to test drugs that have already been approved for other conditions. Such repurposing of existing drugs can greatly speed the time required for human clinical trials.
WildlifeGenomeWeb

PNAS Studies Present Genomics-Informed Model of Species Spread, Drug Consumption-Linked Gene Variants in Flies

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. An international team of researchers combined species distribution models and population genomics to explore how Pyura praeputialis spread from Australia to Chile. As they report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences this week, researchers led by the University of Southampton's Marc Rius collected P. praeputialis samples from Chile and Australia for genetic analysis. They found high genetic diversity among both the Chilean and Australian samples, though traced the invasive samples' origins to just one region of Australia. They further suggest that P. praeputialis could spread further in Chile, as they uncovered more than 3,500 kilometers of suitable habitat for it, which could threaten biodiversity there.
Sciencediabetesjournals.org

Adipocyte-specific deletion of lamin A/C largely models human familial partial lipodystrophy type 2

Mechanisms by which autosomal recessive mutations in Lmna cause familial partial lipodystrophy type 2 (FPLD2) are poorly understood. To investigate function of lamin A/C in adipose tissues, we created mice with an adipocyte-specific loss of Lmna (LmnaADKO). Although LmnaADKO mice develop and maintain adipose tissues in early postnatal life, they show a striking and progressive loss of white and brown adipose tissues as they approach sexual maturity. LmnaADKO mice exhibit a surprisingly mild metabolic dysfunction on a chow diet, but on a high fat diet they share many characteristics of FPLD2 including hyperglycemia, hepatic steatosis, hyperinsulinemia, and almost undetectable circulating adiponectin and leptin. Whereas LmnaADKO mice have reduced regulated and constitutive bone marrow adipose tissue with a concomitant increase in cortical bone, FPLD2 patients have reduced bone mass and bone mineral density compared to controls. In cell culture models of Lmna deficiency, mesenchymal precursors undergo adipogenesis without impairment, whereas fully-differentiated adipocytes have increased lipolytic responses to adrenergic stimuli. LmnaADKO mice faithfully reproduce many characteristics of FPLD2 and thus provide a unique animal model to investigate mechanisms underlying Lmna-dependent loss of adipose tissues.
cancertherapyadvisor.com

Algorithm Outperforms PanCan Model, Could Optimize Lung Cancer Screening

A deep learning algorithm demonstrated “excellent performance” in estimating the malignancy risk of pulmonary nodules and proved superior to the Pan-Canadian Early Detection of Lung Cancer (PanCan) model, researchers reported in Radiology. Although lung cancer screening can identify nodules, a major limitation is that most pulmonary nodules are benign, the...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Drug Duo Combats SARS-CoV-2 in Cell Culture Models

COVID-19 continues to claim lives across the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection? Vaccines aren't 100% effective, highlighting the need--now more than ever--for effective antiviral therapeutics. Moreover, some people can't receive vaccines due to health issues, and new variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, that can penetrate vaccine-conferred immunity, are being reported, indicating that we need to think beyond prevention.
Healthcuretoday.com

Novel Drug Significantly Improves Survival in Advanced Refractory GIST

Treatment with the study drug was associated with a doubling of a survival outcome in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor, compared to placebo. The novel drug pimitespib was associated with significant survival outcome improvements in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) whose disease stopped responding to Gleevec (imatinib), Sutent (sunitinib) and Stivarga (regorafenib), compared to treatment with placebo.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Exploiting Natural Disease Resistance in Mammals To Advance Drug Development

In order to develop new therapeutics, natural disease resistance in humans can be used. However, this endeavor remains a challenge as there are not sufficient numbers of humans resistant to enough conditions. Researchers are therefore exploring alternative strategies in efforts to develop novel therapeutics. As humans share 90% of their DNA with mammals, natural disease resistance across all mammals could be used as one such strategy.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Novel Drug Screen Developed To Identify Personalized Cancer Therapies

A study conducted by researchers at the Ludwig Center at Harvard has demonstrated how a drug screening method known as dynamic BH3 profiling can be used to quickly identify potentially effective combinations of existing drugs for personalized cancer therapy. "We know that cancer cells and healthy cells have different metabolisms,"...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Research clarifies neuron-specific DNA methylation changes and characteristics in bipolar disorder

A research collaboration based in Kumamoto University, Japan has revealed the DNA methylation status of gene transcriptional regulatory regions in the frontal lobes of patients with bipolar disorder (BD). The regions with altered DNA methylation status were significantly enriched in genomic regions which were reported to be genetically related to BD. These findings are expected to advance the understanding of the pathogenesis of BD and the development of therapeutic drugs targeting epigenetic conditions.
Sciencebioengineer.org

Jan Hoeijmakers to present at the 8th Aging Research & Drug Discovery Meeting 2021

Friday, 11th of June, 2021, London — Jan Hoeijmakers, Ph.D., will present the latest research on the topic DNA damage induced transcription stress and its connection with aging and neurodegeneration and the impact of nutrition at the worlds’ largest annual Aging Research and Drug Discovery conference (8th ARDD). Dr. Jan Hoeijmakers is the Professor of Molecular Genetics at the Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

In vivo protection from emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants by protein nanoparticle vaccine

Researchers in the United States have developed a new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine that induced potent neutralizing antibodies against variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in animal models. The team developed a recombinant SARS-CoV-2 spike protein antigen containing mutations from the B.1.351 variant (Beta) that emerged...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Common antidepressant drugs help the immune system to attack tumors in mice

A class of drug called monoamine oxidase inhibitors is commonly prescribed to treat depression; the medications work by boosting levels of serotonin, the brain's "happiness hormone." A new study by UCLA researchers suggests that those drugs, commonly known as MAOIs, might have another health benefit: helping the immune system attack...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study elucidates how Omega-3 fatty acids poison tumor cells

So-called "good fatty acids" are essential for human health and much sought after by those who try to eat healthily. Among the Omega-3 fatty acids, DHA or docosahexaenoic acid is crucial to brain function, vision and the regulation of inflammatory phenomena. In addition to these virtues, DHA is also associated...