What’s the weather look like for Memorial Day weekend in Florida? And will you like it?

By Howard Cohen
Miami Herald
 15 days ago

We had them in May, but this week has been so dry it feels like it’s been a season. But you may become reacquainted with summer weather in time for the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Miami started to tease about Memorial Day on Wednesday morning when its meteorologists posted on Twitter: “Another quiet weather day for us in the southern tip of the Sunshine State! Here’s a little sneak peek ... a weather pattern change is expected late this weekend through early next week. What does that mean? It means that rain chances increase.”

