It’s a ripe occasion with a new Farmers’ Market debuting this June thanks to the Fort Bend County Fair Association. Local growers will be offering up fresh fruits and vegetables, plants, and canned goods. Vendors will be set up in the front parking lot of the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds from 8:00 AM to Noon on Saturdays beginning June 12, 19, and 26. The Fort Bend County Fair is once again supporting the community by […]