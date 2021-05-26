City Summer Recreation Guide Now Available

Residents and beach associations may now apply for Independence Day bonfires. Permits are only good from July 2 to July 5. Bonfires must be constructed below the high water mark and at a location that provides the greatest distance from a bluff or other exposures. All materials used must be clean wood only Not bonfire construction is allowed before 4 p.m. Locations and the size of each fire will be inspected. The fee is $25 payable to the Town of Duxbury. Payments may be made in person at the Du...