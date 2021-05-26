Cancel
City Summer Recreation Guide Now Available

By Frank Strumila
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleRegistration deadlines for summer programs are quickly approaching. Residents are encouraged to review the guide and sign up as soon as possible before programs fill up. A digital version of the Summer Recreation Guide is available online https://cityof.erie.pa.us/summerrec and 28,000 printed copies will be distributed through the Erie Times-News and sent home with students of the Erie School District. Additional copies may be picked up in the entrance of City Hall, starting June 1.

