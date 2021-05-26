City Summer Recreation Guide Now Available
Registration deadlines for summer programs are quickly approaching. Residents are encouraged to review the guide and sign up as soon as possible before programs fill up. A digital version of the Summer Recreation Guide is available online https://cityof.erie.pa.us/summerrec and 28,000 printed copies will be distributed through the Erie Times-News and sent home with students of the Erie School District. Additional copies may be picked up in the entrance of City Hall, starting June 1.cityof.erie.pa.us