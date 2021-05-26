Emergency Preparedness

GetFloodFluent.org helps residents locate their flood zone and determine costs. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) is forecasting a 60% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. This includes three to 10 major hurricanes, six to 10 “regular” hurricanes and 13-20 named storms. In addition to securing your home and evacuating when advised, there is another important step to take before bad weather arrives according to local experts with GetFloodFluent.org – get flood insurance. Launched in 2019 by the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission with support from Newport News and other municipalities, GetFloodFluent.org features a Flood Risk & Coverage Calculator that uses the standard rate tables provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) national flood insurance program. By answering a few easy questions using the online tool, residents can find their flood zone and determine what it may cost to cover their home and belongings should flooding occur. It’s important to remember that you cannot rely on federal disaster assistance after a flooding event if you are uninsured. Relief is only available following a presidential disaster declaration, usually in the form of a low-interest loan that must be repaid. The damage of just one inch of water in your home can cost more than $25,000 in repairs. To get more flood facts and utilize the Flood Risk & Coverage Calculator, visit GetFloodFluent.org.