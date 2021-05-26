Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

Emergency Preparedness

thekatynews.com
 2021-05-26

Company is prepared to respond, offers safety tips, and advises residents in storm-prone areas to take precautions early Consolidated Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, is readying its emergency preparedness protocols and disaster response plans in advance of the official start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and in the event of severe weather in its service area. Consolidated Communications prepares for a wide variety of emergencies and maintains a watchful […]

thekatynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Cnsl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
wtvy.com

Retiree and Senior Citizen Preparedness

You may have reached a point in life that it takes a little longer to accomplish projects than it used to. You may in fact need more time and assistance to prepare for and recover from a hurricane. Prepare and plan now before disaster strikes. Seniors should commit to activating...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Hurricane Safety Preparedness Checklist

HAWAI'I (KITV4) - The Central Pacific Hurricane Season officially runs from June 1 until November 30. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) in Honolulu and National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami monitor possible storms even during the off-season. Download a Handbook for Emergency Preparedness. General. Know the (Civil Defense) warning...
Putnam County, TNnewstalk941.com

Researchers Seek Local Input About Tornado Preparedness and Aftermath

A group of three researchers is conducting surveys and interviews with east Tennessee residents about tornado preparedness and aftermaths. The data will help the team gauge the community’s experience with tornadoes, and how it can be used to benefit them in the future. Anthropologist and University of Findlay Associate Professor...
EnvironmentKATU.com

AARP: Disaster Preparedness & Community Resilience

Wildfires, floods, winter freezes, and pandemics have wreaked havoc in our lives this past year. These severe weather events and public health emergencies can be challenging for everyone, but for older adults the impact can be greater. Bandana Shrestha, AARP Oregon Engagement Director, joined us to share why resilience is so important.
Environmentgaf.com

Disaster Preparedness: Best Practices for Homeowners

Disaster preparedness ensures that if you ever experience a disaster, you're ready. Disasters come in different forms, including severe weather events, wildfires, and even health crises such as a global pandemic. Here's what you can do ahead of time in order to secure your home, protect your family, and recover...
Refugio, TXmysoutex.com

Refugio library provides preparedness materials

The Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library, in Refugio, has emergency preparedness resources available to help families prepare themselves and their households for possible disasters. All resources are free of charge, and have been provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, through the Ready Or Not? Have A Plan...
Palo Alto, CAcityofpaloalto.org

Public Safety Power Outage Preparedness

In a typical year, Palo Alto Utilities may see approximately 25 outages, most impacting a small number of customers. This is relatively low when compared to outages that occur in other cities. Unfortunately, with wildfires intensifying in recent years, we are seeing a rise in outages. A Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, is done to ensure that the fires don't intensify due to electric lines. The city of Palo Alto Utilities will do everything they can to keep our residents safe. We will be improving our wildfire prevention through the inspection of our electric lines, and in the event of an emergency, we will be working to fix the outage as fast as possible while providing ongoing updates.
Baton Rouge, LAkadn.com

Weather Preparedness for Survivors in FEMA Temporary Housing Units

BATON ROUGE, La. – Hurricane season has started and the safety and well-being of occupants living in FEMA temporary housing units is an important concern of the agency. Below are tips for preparing for hurricane related weather. What to do During Severe Weather:. If severe weather is predicted, stay alert...
NWSinstoremag.com

Berkley Asset Protection Hurricane Preparedness Safety Tips for Jewelers

(PRESS RELEASE) When a Hurricane Watch or Hurricane Warning is broadcast, take action. Consult your disaster business continuity plan, if you have one. But even if you haven’t created a plan, you can take steps to protect your business, your staff and yourself. Hurricane Watch. Hurricane conditions are a threat...
Environmenthamptonroadsmessenger.com

Get Flood Insurance Before Inclement Weather Hits

GetFloodFluent.org helps residents locate their flood zone and determine costs. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) is forecasting a 60% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. This includes three to 10 major hurricanes, six to 10 “regular” hurricanes and 13-20 named storms. In addition to securing your home and evacuating when advised, there is another important step to take before bad weather arrives according to local experts with GetFloodFluent.org – get flood insurance. Launched in 2019 by the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission with support from Newport News and other municipalities, GetFloodFluent.org features a Flood Risk & Coverage Calculator that uses the standard rate tables provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) national flood insurance program. By answering a few easy questions using the online tool, residents can find their flood zone and determine what it may cost to cover their home and belongings should flooding occur. It’s important to remember that you cannot rely on federal disaster assistance after a flooding event if you are uninsured. Relief is only available following a presidential disaster declaration, usually in the form of a low-interest loan that must be repaid. The damage of just one inch of water in your home can cost more than $25,000 in repairs. To get more flood facts and utilize the Flood Risk & Coverage Calculator, visit GetFloodFluent.org.
EnvironmentKITV.com

Develop an Evacuation Plan (Hurricane Preparedness)

The first thing you need to do is find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone. If you do, now is the time to begin planning where you would go and how you would get there. Your destination could be a friend or relative who doesn’t live in...
Yuba County, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

County hosts Emergency Preparedness Fair

Yuba County Office of Emergency Services organized an Emergency Preparedness Fair on Friday at the Alcouffe Center in an effort to educate local residents. The idea behind the fair was to prepare the county’s residents and property owners for future natural disasters, said Rachel Rosenbaum, Yuba County media and community relations specialist.
HealthWired

How to Practice Emergency Preparedness as Self-Care

Preparedness is personal, and it exists on a broad spectrum. For some people, it's tied to a season—hurricane season in the South or wildfire season in the West. In some communities, you have folks boarding up the windows days before a storm makes landfall while others ignore evacuation warnings, figuring they can just settle into the laundry room with a box of donuts, a flashlight, and a good book.
Environmentmidfloridanewspapers.com

Disaster preparedness

July 15 at 10 a.m., a free online program, Living Your Best Life: Disaster Preparedness, will cover strategies to help prepare for potential disasters, such as hurricanes. The program will be led by UF/IFAS Extension Lake County agent Lori Johnson. Register here:. https://bit.ly/35ttfDE.