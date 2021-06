You may have found yourself caring a bit more about what your city or county government is doing. Hoosiers got into city and county government during the pandemic. “The governor’s emergency order allowed town councils, city councils to conduct business virtually,” said Matt Greller, executive director of Accelerate Indiana Municipalities, an organization that promotes cities and towns. In an interview with Indy Politics, he says during the past year, virtual meetings have been able to capture peoples’ interest in ways a normal city council or county commissioner’s meeting would never have been able to.