Sens. Cruz, Hawley, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Condemning Violence Against Jews, Anti-Israel Rhetoric from Politicians and Media

Although tension in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas has simmered down after months of conflict due to a ceasefire, the subsequent political conversations continue in the United States. Over the course of the political turmoil, members of Progressive “ Squad” voiced their opposition to tactics that Israel employed. In response to their comments shared, a number of GOP members criticized Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D), New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D), and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D) for various comments they made. In the Sunshine State, Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) is now introducing legislation condemning the U.S. lawmakers for allegedly contributing to anti-Semitic attacks across the country and for “defending foreign terrorist organizations.”