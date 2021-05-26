Sens. Cruz, Hawley, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Condemning Violence Against Jews, Anti-Israel Rhetoric from Politicians and Media
U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), John Kennedy (R-La.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) today introduced a resolution condemning hatred and violence against Jews, denouncing anti-Israel rhetoric from elected officials and the media, and reaffirming that Jews must be treated with dignity and respect. The resolution is supported by the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Family Research Council.thekatynews.com