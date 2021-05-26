Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sens. Cruz, Hawley, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Condemning Violence Against Jews, Anti-Israel Rhetoric from Politicians and Media

thekatynews.com
 2021-05-26

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), John Kennedy (R-La.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) today introduced a resolution condemning hatred and violence against Jews, denouncing anti-Israel rhetoric from elected officials and the media, and reaffirming that Jews must be treated with dignity and respect. The resolution is supported by the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Family Research Council.

thekatynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Mike Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Hamas#Antisemitism#Senate#House#Jewish Americans#Anti Semites#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Republicans introduce resolution to censure the 'squad'

A trio of House Republicans on Monday introduced a resolution to censure and condemn Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) for what they call “defending terrorist organizations and inciting anti-Semitic attacks across the United States.”. The resolution, introduced by Reps. Michael...
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Waltz Introduces Legislation Condemning Progressive ‘Squad’

Although tension in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas has simmered down after months of conflict due to a ceasefire, the subsequent political conversations continue in the United States. Over the course of the political turmoil, members of Progressive “ Squad” voiced their opposition to tactics that Israel employed. In response to their comments shared, a number of GOP members criticized Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D), New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D), and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D) for various comments they made. In the Sunshine State, Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) is now introducing legislation condemning the U.S. lawmakers for allegedly contributing to anti-Semitic attacks across the country and for “defending foreign terrorist organizations.”
Congress & CourtsCNS News

Sen. Cruz: How “The Left Is Like the ‘Terminator’”

“What? I’m just describing them,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said after listing the ways he says the Left is like the cyborg killing machine in the movie “The Terminator.”. “They’re soulless, have no heart, no brain and red eyes,” Cruz told his audience at last Friday’s Faith & Freedom conference,...
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Sen. Mitt Romney says he trusts Biden on infrastructure reversal

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, one of the lawmakers negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure package, said Sunday that President Biden had “calmed” the waters — after roiling them days earlier by saying he wouldn’t sign the legislation unless it was paired with a more ambitious bill. “I do take the president at...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy pans deal: Biden gave GOP 'whiplash'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday poured cold water on a $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal struck by the White House and senators of both parties a day earlier, predicting it would not pass Congress after President Biden linked it to a separate multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package. “I think...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Hawley Condemns Canada's Arrest of Church Leaders; Asks U.S. for Support

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley on Thursday made an official plea to U.S. authorities to condemn Canada's restrictions on religious freedom during the pandemic. In a letter to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, the Republican congressman expressed his deep concern that religious freedom is "in peril across our nation's northern border." He highlighted the arresting and jailing of pastors who have held worship services that weren't in compliance with the country's COVID-19 restrictions, specifically mentioning Pastor Tim Stephens of Calgary's Fairview Baptist Church and Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church in Edmonton. Both continued to hold worship services during the pandemic.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP senators accept Biden walk-back on infrastructure

A trio of Republican senators on Sunday said they accepted President Biden 's clarified remarks that walked-back his previous statement on an infrastructure proposal when he said he would support signing a bipartisan bill if a larger reconciliation package was also passed. Republican senators signaled that they would accept Biden’s...