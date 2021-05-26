Cancel
Fort Bend County, TX

Freezing and Drying

thekatynews.com
 15 days ago

Gardens overflowing with shiny, red tomatoes and bright green pepper…orchards filled with sweet, juicy peaches…farmers’ markets piled high with fresh produce…it is so easy to preserve. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Family and Community Health in Fort Bend County will host “Preserving the Bounty: Virtual Workshops.” Workshops on Salsa and Relish, Pickling and Pressure Canning, Tomatoes, Freezing and Drying, and Jams and Jellies are available. The workshops are available online and you can complete them […]

