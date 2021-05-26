Cancel
Sen. Cruz: Clarke is Completely Unfit to Serve

thekatynews.com
 2021-05-26

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today issued the following statement after voting against Kristen Clarke’s confirmation to serve as Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division:. “Kristen Clarke is one of the most radical nominees ever put forward for any position in the...

