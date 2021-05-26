Netflix’s “Sandman” Series Casts More
Around a dozen more names have signed on for Netflix’s upcoming live-action TV series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed comic series “Sandman”. As previously reported, Tom Sturridge is taking on the lead role of Dream/Morpheus and his co-stars announced back in January include Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Asim Chaudhry as Abel and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne (a gender-swapped Lucien).www.darkhorizons.com