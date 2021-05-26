Cancel
Netflix's "Sandman" Series Casts More

By Garth Franklin
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround a dozen more names have signed on for Netflix’s upcoming live-action TV series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed comic series “Sandman”. As previously reported, Tom Sturridge is taking on the lead role of Dream/Morpheus and his co-stars announced back in January include Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Asim Chaudhry as Abel and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne (a gender-swapped Lucien).

