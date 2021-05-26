Cancel
Livermore, CA

Council Votes 5-0 To Approve Eden Housing Project

By Aly Brown
independentnews.com
 16 days ago

The city council this week voted 5-0 to approve the Eden Housing project. The decision was made Tuesday afternoon, following a packed virtual meeting on Monday with about 200 participants and just over 100 public speakers. Slated for the city’s Downtown Core at the southeastern corner of Railroad Avenue and...

www.independentnews.com
