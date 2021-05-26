Summer Jobs Survey: 68% of 16- and 17-Year-Olds Plan to Work this Summer – Same Level as Pre-Pandemic

Junior Achievement Survey Also Reveals Teens’ Opinions on Debt-Free College and Plans for the Future. A new survey of teens conducted for Junior Achievement by the research firm ENGINE Insights shows that two-thirds of 16- and 17-year-olds (68%) plan to work this summer. Nearly the same percentage of teens in that age group (69%) who planned to work in the summer of 2019, based on a similar survey taken pre-pandemic. The 2021 survey of 1,002 13- to 17-year-olds was conducted by ENGINE Insights from May 6 through 13, 2021. The survey was not conducted in 2020 due to the pandemic.