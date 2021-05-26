Cancel
Ron Desantis

Disaster prep tax holiday is May 28-June 6

By Special to the Floridan
Dothan Eagle
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumers can purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax during the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the sales tax holiday begins Friday, May 28 and continues through Sunday, June 6. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric...

