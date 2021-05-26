Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Wayne Gretzky signs with Turner Sports to become a hockey analyst

By Bejoy Joseph
yournewsnet.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe greatest player in the history of the game is making a significant career change. Wayne Gretzky has resigned as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers, and he's going to Turner Sports to become a hockey analyst. Gretzky agreed to a seven-year deal with Turner, which begins next season. He was with the Oilers' front office since 2016, his duties included working on the business side, as well as supporting development initiatives. "The Great One" played most of career, with the Oilers during the 1980'2 leading them to 4 Stanley Cup Championships.

www.yournewsnet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turner Sports#Hockey Player#Stanley Cup#The Edmonton Oilers#Career#Vice Chairman#The Game#Front Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Tyler Ennis: Promoted from taxi squad

Ennis was added to the active roster Sunday, per CapFriendly. Ennis has appeared in just three games since the start of April and hasn't scored a point since March 15. He could see some time in the bottom-six at some point this postseason.
NHLmckeenshockey.com

NORTH DIVISION PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs – Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets – Long, Deep History between Canadian Teams

The Stanley Cup playoffs are officially underway! Well, at least they are in the United States. In Canada, we’re still waiting for the closing act to finish – that is, the three makeup games between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames, to secure draft lottery odds, fulfill TV deals, and deliver on the promise of a season without missed games.
NHLflamesnation.ca

NHL Playoffs Betting Preview: North Division Odds

The Edmonton Oilers will be looking to maintain their recent winning ways against Winnipeg on Wednesday night when they begin their first-round series with the Jets as opening -145 home favorites for Game 1 on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Edmonton dominated the Jets in head-to-head action...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Oilers: Connor McDavid truly did have a one of a kind season

The Edmonton Oilers start their run for the Stanley Cup in just a few days. Let’s talk about Connor McDavid’s regular-season one more time. McDavid put up 105 points in 56 games. Wow is that great? McDavid was just 7 points away from netting an average of two points per game. The Oilers captain truly is in a league of his own and at just 24 years old is showing no signs of slowing down.
NHLNHL

Bruins look for more from top line against Capitals in Game 2

Forwards Marchand, Bergeron, Pastrnak held to one assist in series-opening loss. The Boston Bruins are looking for more out of their top line when they visit the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS, NBCSWA, NESN). The...
NHLprogramminginsider.com

Ranking the Top Fantasy Hockey Players for the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are almost here. By far, hockey’s annual two-month race to a championship is the most exciting playoff tournament in sports. There are more upsets and unexpected twists and turns in hockey than in any other sport mostly because of parity and the rise of hot players and goalies. That makes picking the best players for your hockey pool more challenging, fun and rewarding.
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: The contracts can wait for after the playoffs

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93, James Neal #18, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) The Edmonton Oilers are playoff-bound. The team finished up the regular season last night against the Vancouver Canucks. On Wednesday night, they will play their first game of the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2017. There is no guarantee with the postseason, so the Oilers have to do their best to focus on the next game at hand.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Underdogs in North Division boast advantage between the pipes

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens. Why the Maple Leafs should win: The Leafs are 7-2-1 against the Canadiens this season. Toronto is an improved defensive team this season, sitting eighth in the NHL with a 2.54 goals against average. Auston Matthews is a predatory offensive star, always ready to take advantage of weak defensive play. Toronto is the NHL's sixth best offensive team. It feels like this team could make the longest playoff run a Maple Leafs team has made since 1999. But Toronto goalie Jack Campbell, as impressive he has been, has no NHL playoff experience. Let's also not forget that Toronto hasn't won a playoff round since 2004.
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: 2 takeaways from 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers

EDMONTON, AB - MAY 15: Travis Boyd #72 of the Vancouver Canucks handles the puck against Joakim Nygard #10 of the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on May 15, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images) The Vancouver Canucks are keeping it interesting for these final few games...
NHLNHL

Ehlers, Copp skate in non-contact jerseys as Jets prepare for Game 1

WINNIPEG - All season long, Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice has given as much detail as he possibly could when it came to the team's injuries. After the first practice of the Stanley Cup Playoffs though, that open book was closed up and shoved into a drawer. So the...
NHLNHL

Price healthy, will start for Canadiens in Game 1

Goalie excited about 'golden opportunity' against Maple Leafs after recovering from concussion. Carey Price said he's feeling good and is optimistic about the Montreal Canadiens beginning the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a clean slate. The goalie will start Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Toronto Maple...
NHLNHL

Campbell to start for Maple Leafs in Game 1 against Canadiens

Goalie will play ahead of Andersen, who missed 24 of final 25 with knee injury. Jack Campbell will start for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, CBC, SN, TVAS). "Really,...
NHLNHL

BLOG: Monday from Downtown Community Arena 05.17.21

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers held a practice at Downtown Community Arena on Monday as they begin to prepare for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Winnipeg Jets in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Defenceman Kris Russell and forward Zack Kassian were both on the ice. Gaetan Haas, Joakim Nygard, Patrick...
NHLmilehighhockey.com

MHH Roundtable: Playoffs? We’re talkin’ playoffs?

Now that the dust has settled on the regular season, the Colorado Avalanche can finally turn the page toward what everyone has been waiting for: playoffs and the chance to prove their dominance is worthy of a championship. How important was winning the Presidents’ Trophy and guaranteed home ice?. Patrick:...
NHLdailyjournal.net

Playoff format could help end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

Nick Foligno was 5 when his father made his longest playoff run with Toronto and he remembers it like it was yesterday. The festive atmosphere in the streets after winning Game 7 to advance to the conference final. The questionable missed call against Wayne Gretzky and the searing pain of the Maple Leafs losing to Los Angeles in seven games, one step short of the 1993 final.
NHLSports Illustrated

Three Players to Watch on Every Canadian Playoff Team

Everyone knows the old saying: patience is a virtue. Going off that – and that alone – fans of the Canadian NHL teams are about as virtuous as can be. After all, no Canadian team has summited the hockey world since late spring of 1993. Basically, unless you’re old enough to remember the very first episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head premiering on TV, you probably don’t have any memory of watching a Canadian team raise Lord Stanley’s grail.