Wayne Gretzky signs with Turner Sports to become a hockey analyst
The greatest player in the history of the game is making a significant career change. Wayne Gretzky has resigned as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers, and he's going to Turner Sports to become a hockey analyst. Gretzky agreed to a seven-year deal with Turner, which begins next season. He was with the Oilers' front office since 2016, his duties included working on the business side, as well as supporting development initiatives. "The Great One" played most of career, with the Oilers during the 1980'2 leading them to 4 Stanley Cup Championships.www.yournewsnet.com