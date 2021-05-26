Cancel
Houston, TX

The American Rocketry Challenge

 15 days ago

A team of student rocket enthusiasts from Harmony Science Academy – Houston is setting its sights on the national finals next month. HSA- Houston is one of two teams from Houston to qualify for the American Rocketry Challenge, the world's largest student rocket contest. For the competition, the HSA-Houston team has to build a model rocket that safely carries a payload of one raw egg to three different altitude and time goals. With their first flight goal […]

