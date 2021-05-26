Ramona trustees weigh options for spending $11.5M in pandemic relief money
Ramona Unified School District trustees looked at ways to spend $11.5 million in state and federal COVID-19 relief funds during a special YouTube board meeting on Monday. Trustees voted 4-1 to accept a staff recommended spending plan for a $3.4 million state Expanded Learning Opportunity Grant. The grant will provide schools with additional teachers, classroom aides and special needs assistants, intervention support staff for instructing small groups of students, and educational software, according to Superintendent Theresa Grace.www.sandiegouniontribune.com