MOUNT CLEMENS, MI -- A 15-year-old student from Eastpoint High School has been charged as an adult after they allegedly stabbed another student last week at the school. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday it has authorized an adult warrant against the teen for a charge of assault with intent to murder. The teen was arraigned in 38th District Court where bond was set at $500,000 cash, surety, with the condition of a GPS tether if bond is posted and the teen is released, according to a press release from county prosecutor Peter Lucido’s office.