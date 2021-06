Photographs by Frankie Alduino, designed by Eli Showalter, with an introduction by Dr. Miriam S. Chaiken. When Westbeth Artists Housing opened in 1970, it was a radical model for communal living in a city that was increasingly unaffordable for most artists. Westbeth was (and is) a lifeline for artists in New York, offering them both affordable housing and the freedom to pursue their craft uninhibited by financial concerns. Alongside well-known residents like Diane Arbus and Hans Haacke, Westbeth attracted a host of more obscure artists, all of whom were inspired by the community’s creative spirit. But more than five decades later, many of those residents have passed away, taking with them the memory of Westbeth’s vibrant original community.