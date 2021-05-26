Osborne introduces new feed bin agitator
Osborne Industries Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of livestock management equipment, is pleased to introduce its new product designed to solve the ever-present problems of feed bridging in bulk bins at livestock facilities and farms. Flow Pro®, an automatic feed agitation system, uses a gently-rotating agitator inside a bulk bin’s boot to promote first in, first out, mass-flow of feed. The new product will be on display at the 2021 World Pork Expo, June 9-11, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.www.feedstuffs.com