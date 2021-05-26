We’re getting closer to ARM gaming PCs, as Microsoft expands Windows 10 support

When buying a next-gen console, there are more considerations to make other than which controllers or headsets will work with your new system. The Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 have features that your current TV or monitor might not be able to support. Does it have Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) features like FreeSync? Will it support HDR? How about 120hz for buttery-smooth gameplay while at 4K resolution? Microsoft is making it easier to find out which screens will bring out the best in the newest generation of consoles by expanding its "Designed for Xbox" program.