We’re getting closer to ARM gaming PCs, as Microsoft expands Windows 10 support
Microsoft is following in the footsteps of Apple by finally adding ARM support to Windows 10 via x86 emulation, and is now encouraging developers to program apps for both architectures. With an increased focus on ARM during the Microsoft Build conference and Nvidia attempting to acquire ownership of the chip designer bearing the same name, it looks more likely than ever that the best gaming PC could be ARM-based at some point in the future.www.pcgamesn.com