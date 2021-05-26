Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Army turned its baseball season around in April, set to defend Patriot title

Times Herald-Record
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Army baseball season was a month old, and the Black Knights were struggling, off to a 3-11 start and on the losing end of three Patriot League season-opening games to Bucknell. In the final game that weekend, Army lashed out for 16 hits in a 14-3 victory over the...

www.recordonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Patriot League#West Point#The Black Knights#Bucknell#Bison#The Ncaa Division#Lehigh#The Mountain Hawks#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Army
News Break
Sports
Related
Indianapolis, INwzdm.com

Baseball State Finals Set

The IHSAA Baseball State Finals are set for Victory Field in Indianapolis on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22. On Monday, 26-7 Washington Township will take on 19-9 Shakamak at 5 for the 1A Title while 23-5 Eastside will take on 21-6 Providence for the 2A Title at 8.
Akron, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Baseball Title Caps Hollobaugh’s Storybook Senior Season

AKRON, Ohio — Cameron Hollobaugh hoisted the Division IV state championship trophy as his Warren John F. Kennedy High School baseball teammates surrounded him Sunday evening on the Canal Park field. Celebration ensued for this Eagles’ team, basking in their first baseball title in school history. Holobaugh could see his...
Willmar, MNWest Central Tribune

State Baseball: Willmar sees its season end in Jordan

The Cardinals saw their season come to a close against the defending AAA champions with a 16-9 loss to the Cadets on Tuesday. St. Thomas (18-9) made the majority of its impact felt in the first three innings with the Cadets scoring a total of 11 runs. It helped put an end to the top-seeded Cardinals’ season.
Tyrone, PAMirror

Tyrone captures PIAA baseball title

UNIVERSITY PARK — Tyrone clinched its first PIAA baseball championship with a 5-0 victory over Oley Valley on Thursday afternoon at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on the Penn State campus. Aiden Coleman was the winning pitcher, striking out eight, allowing three hits and walking just one. The Golden Eagles...
Colonie, NYTimes Union

CBA's Ryan Bilka looks to cap first varsity season with a Class AA baseball title

COLONIE — Casey O'Connor has seen a great deal as a baseball coach, first at the College of Saint Rose and currently serving as the head man running the Christian Brothers Academy varsity program. In having a discussion at home with his wife Saturday, the subject of standout shortstop Ryan Bilka came up. The junior was given a ringing endorsement from his coach.
Rochester, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Westside Challenger Baseball opens its tenth season

Opening Day for Westside Challenger Baseball was Saturday, June 5, at Sweden Town Park’s Nietopski Field. The Rochester Red Wings mascot, Spikes, was the special guest and Jack Milner, former Challenger Baseball coordinator, threw out the first pitch. Now in its tenth season, 51 players signed up to play. Challenger Baseball brings together boys and girls who are physically or mentally challenged. The games are structured to support the success of all players. Traditional rules are modified, and the focus is always on having fun while learning the game of baseball. No score is kept, each player bats every inning, and everyone plays the entire game. This season, Westside Challenger Baseball has 18 volunteer coaches and three assistant coaches. The Brockport Bisons baseball teams volunteer their time to assist as “buddies.” The enthusiasm and spirit that the Westside Challenger Baseball players bring to the game are very infectious to “buddies” and fans alike. A supportive crowd cheered every hit and every run by the Challenger Baseball players.
BaseballStar News Online

Ben Stroehl ends Ashley baseball's title drought in first full season as coach

The Ashley baseball team and head coach Ben Stroehl both had to play the waiting game before making 2021 a season to remember. The Screaming Eagles had no shortage of talent in recent years, but Ashley ended a 14-year drought without a conference title this season by going 11-3 in the difficult Mideastern Conference. Stars like Trevor Kelley, Price King and Chance Shepard all came and left the Ashley program without a league championship.
High Schoolnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Baseball: Cornwall achieves perfect season, wins Section 9 Class A title

Jun. 13—SAUGERTIES — In Section 9 baseball, perhaps no high school has put itself into championship position more than Cornwall, with 25 visits to sectional finals since 1970. But what the Dragons accomplished on Saturday, by virtue of a 7-3 win over Minisink Valley in the Class A title game,...
Jefferson, WVspiritofjefferson.com

Cougars escape with sectional baseball title

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION — Jefferson’s baseball team just finished a roller coaster ride it would like to forget about. The Cougars found itself in a very scary situation during this year’s Class AAA, Region II, Section II playoffs. Jefferson, which had a bye as the top-seeded team, lost a winner’s bracket...
Baseball22 WSBT

Lakeshore eyes state title in baseball

STEVENSVILLE — On Friday the Lakeshore baseball team will play in the Michigan division two state semifinals. The Lancers won back to back state titles in 2017 and 2018, but that was with a different nucleus. This current group of players say they would love to add their mark to...
Malden, MAmaldenblueandgold.com

Baseball Season Comes to an End

As the school year comes to a close, the end of the 2021 baseball season for Malden High School nears. The baseball team began their season with a tournament dedicated to the late Christie Serino, a hockey and baseball coach for several schools including Malden Catholic. They started off strong in the tournament with a 12 to 2 win against the Salem Charter Navigators, but then came ot with a 13-8 loss against the Winthrop Eagles.
Danville, KYWKYT 27

Danville baseball seeks a 40-win season and a state title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville baseball continues to celebrate its first berth in the baseball state tournament, but now its time to get down to business. The 12th region champion Admirals have up some gawdy offensive numbers all year, but the number ’40′ is the focus. Danville is 39-3 and a win over Lafayette Wednesday night would give the Ads 40 wins. Five other schools have had 40-win seasons in Kentucky High School baseball history and all won state titles.
Normal, ILSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Father McGivney runs its way to Class 1A baseball title game

NORMAL — Nathan Terhaar figured he would be cheering on his teammates from the bench Thursday morning. The seldom-used freshman had no idea that he would be thrust into the most important game in the history of the Father McGivney baseball program. Terhaar stepped up in a big way as...
Rockford, ILWIFR

Hononegah baseball vies for state title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the top of the third, Ryan Anderson is on the mound for the Indians. There aren’t any runs yet in Joliet, but that soon changes. Senior Caden Dyhr drives to left field, and it’s over the fence for the homer and first run of the game. He’s greeted by his ecstatic teammates.
Boston, MADaily Item

After long wait, St. Mary’s baseball set to finally defend Div. 2 state title

Derek Dana and the St. Mary's baseball team are finally set to defend their Division 2 state title when the tournament begins Monday. (Item File Photo) By the time the St. Mary’s baseball team throws the first pitch of its Division 2 North first round game this coming Monday, it will have been two full years since the Spartans hoisted the Div. 2 state championship trophy after taking down Hopkinton on June 22, 2019.
High SchoolLos Angeles Daily News

Royal High baseball looking to win its first CIF title

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. The Royal High baseball team started the season 11-0. The team ended the regular season losing four of its last six, including the final two games before the playoffs started. On paper, one could assume the Highlanders’...