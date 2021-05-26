Multi-vehicle pile-up killed a 68-year-old woman and injured 4 others on Somersville Road (Antioch, CA)

On Tuesday afternoon, a 68-year-old woman lost her life after a multi-vehicle accident on Somersville Road and Delta Fair Boulevard.

At 12:17 p.m., the officers assisting a stranded driver observed a speeding vehicle heading north. This initial incident took place in the 2000 block of Somersville Road and Delta Fair Boulevard. As the vehicle traveled on the Delta Fair Boulevard intersection, it drove across the median and crashed head-on with a southbound vehicle. The force of the collision caused the southbound vehicle to collide with another southbound vehicle.

The 73-year-old male driver of the vehicle, an Antioch man, received moderate injuries. On arrival, first responders transported the driver to the hospital and 56-year-old female passenger who suffered life-threatening injuries was rushed to a hospital. A 68-year-old female passenger died of her injuries at the scene. After receiving treatment at a hospital for minor injuries, the victim vehicles’ drivers were later discharged. The authorities confirmed that drugs or alcohol didn’t contribute to the crash.

The wreck is under review.

May 26, 2021