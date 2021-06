All five Shantae games are arriving on the PlayStation 5, both as physical and digital versions. Shantae, half-genie hero, is the star of a series of five platform games, the first of which hit the Game Boy Colour back in 2002. She may not have Sonic’s speed or Mario’s penchant for murdering turtles but she’s more than capable of booting evil into the sea and now all five of her adventures are hitting the PlayStation 5.