How many kickers and punters were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft? Here, we go over the selections and their respective outlooks. Kickers and punters are people too. However, they don’t matter as much as other positions. Nevertheless, teams often use later draft picks to find solutions on special teams when they’re pressed to do so by necessity. Less than a handful of kickers and punters were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Yet, these few players should find important roles with their respective teams.