The 1991(ish) Music Issue: The Birth Of Endpoint

The power metal renaissance continues. There is definitely strength in numbers; as if the ongoing success of Tobias Sammet’s Avantasia and the wide array of super groups flowing out of the floodgates of Frontiers Records was not enough of an indication of that. Following his exodus from the band that was his vehicle for helping to usher in the second wave of power metal, ex-Stratovarius guitarist Timo Tolkki has made this the guiding philosophy of his subsequent ventures, his latest one in Timo Tolkki’s Avalon being arguably the most consistent and successful of the bunch. Though even this project has been subject to a certain level of ebb and flow in quality of output since its 2012 inception, things have been going quite well since the release of 2019’s “Return To Eden,” drawing more directly from the heyday of Timo’s former glory just prior to the 2000s with Stratovarius, and the follow up to said success dubbed “The Enigma Birth,” the fourth LP under the Avalon name continues this formula to masterful results.