New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay

By
Eurogamer.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAoife from the Eurogamer video team has some new Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay, which you can check out in the video below. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally getting some new content in the form of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade's Episode INTERmission, a PlayStation 5-exclusive DLC starring none other than Final Fantasy 7's favourite ninja Yuffie Kisaragi.

www.eurogamer.net
