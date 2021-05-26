New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay
Aoife from the Eurogamer video team has some new Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay, which you can check out in the video below. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally getting some new content in the form of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade's Episode INTERmission, a PlayStation 5-exclusive DLC starring none other than Final Fantasy 7's favourite ninja Yuffie Kisaragi.