New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay

"Final Fantasy XVI" is the next installment to the successful "FF" series. Square Enix has not yet revealed the specific release date of "Final Fantasy XVI" "Final Fantasy XVI" consistently ranks high in Famitsu Most Wanted charts and the game is shaping to be another ambitious adventure title from Square Enix. Sadly, information about the highly anticipated title is scarce right now aside from some details the trailer and the game's official teaser site provided. Here are some details about the next "Final Fantasy" title, including its potential release window, launch platform, gameplay and theme.