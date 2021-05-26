Cancel
Video: Check out the new BMW M4 Convertible in motion

By Gabriel Nica
BMW BLOG
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, the world got to meet the new BMW M4 Convertible for the first time. Even though the Coupe model has been around for quite some time now and the 4 Series Convertible had already been launched, the M4 Convertible, a mix of the two, was still missing. Not anymore and the final product looks pretty darn good, bucktooth grille be damned! Even though some will still be fixated on the front fascia, the biggest change compared to its predecessors comes at the back of the car.

