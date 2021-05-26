Video: Check out the new BMW M4 Convertible in motion

We’re on the precipice of a massive shift in the way we buy cars. Customers are realizing more and more that they don’t want to go into car dealerships, spend four hours haggling over pricing, dealing with shark-like sales people, and having to it around waiting for sales people to pretend to talk to managers. Instead, customers want to check out cars from the comfort of their own homes and now, more than ever, they’re able to do that. One way they can do so is with Google’s augmented reality viewer for the new MINI Hardtop and Convertible.