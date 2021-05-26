Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Video Showcases the Tech

Over the past few weeks, there have been several announcements of various companies across the video game industry hosting their own video game showcase. The list thus far includes most recently Xbox and Bethesda Games combining to host their showcase while e3, the Summer Game Fest and EA Play Live amongst others will commence very soon. The announcements come as no surprise due to the unfortunate result of the pandemic on mass conventions. Due to the pandemic, most, if not all, video game showcases last year were cancelled. However, as the publishers, developers and event organizers realize that online showcases are viable and can still amass both revenue and viewership, companies are slowly confirming their video events thus far. On the flipside however, Blizzard recently announced that Blizzcon 2021 would not be taking place due to the toll of the pandemic. With that being said, Koch Media becomes the latest firm to announce their video game presentation on 11th June 2021. The showcase is sure to provide new announcements and updates on previous titles.