Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Video Showcases the Tech

Going Medieval from Foxy Voxel is a construction simulator with survival elements based in a medieval style world. By default, the game features two scenarios: the first with three people during spring and the other a lone survivor in winter, respectively. Players can also adjust the frequency of enemy raids and overall difficulty. However, Going Medieval’s real saving grace is the custom scenario where players can pick the amount of starting characters, supplies, and other conditions. All settlers are random, with different skills and quirks that give bonuses or penalties. While elders may have more skills, they are also years closer to death’s door. New players will want to aim for at least a decent builder, scholar, cook, and/or archer.