Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Video Showcases the Tech

By Alex Co
mp1st.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games is giving everyone a good look at the tech of Unreal Engine 5 as it enters Early Access! The Unreal Engine 5 Early Access video clocks in at 15 minutes long, and has Epic Games devs talk about practical application and then some. Watch it in action below,...

Unreal Engine 5 Dev Renders 10 Billion Polygons Of Napping Dog

Now that Unreal Engine 5 is available to developers everywhere via early access, we're really starting to see what the powerful new engine can do. Earlier this week, we learned that through Unreal Engine 5 it's possible to render up to 3 million crabs at any one time, which I guess is great to know. Now, we've learned thanks to an indie developer that the engine can handle 10 billion polygons of snoozing doggo without even breaking a sweat. Incredible.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'BioShock 4' Is Using Unreal Engine 5, According To Job Listing

BioShock 4 could be using the shiny new Unreal Engine 5, according to a recently discovered job listing. As spotted by OpAttack (via GamesRadar), a recruitment advert for a Senior Gameplay Programmer at BioShock 4 studio Cloud Chamber mentions Unreal Engine 5 specifically. The listing states that the successful candidate will "work within Unreal Engine 5 adapting existing systems and building new technology in order to fulfill the project's technical needs and creative goals."
cogconnected.com

Koch Media Announces Video Game Showcase Scheduled For Summer

Over the past few weeks, there have been several announcements of various companies across the video game industry hosting their own video game showcase. The list thus far includes most recently Xbox and Bethesda Games combining to host their showcase while e3, the Summer Game Fest and EA Play Live amongst others will commence very soon. The announcements come as no surprise due to the unfortunate result of the pandemic on mass conventions. Due to the pandemic, most, if not all, video game showcases last year were cancelled. However, as the publishers, developers and event organizers realize that online showcases are viable and can still amass both revenue and viewership, companies are slowly confirming their video events thus far. On the flipside however, Blizzard recently announced that Blizzcon 2021 would not be taking place due to the toll of the pandemic. With that being said, Koch Media becomes the latest firm to announce their video game presentation on 11th June 2021. The showcase is sure to provide new announcements and updates on previous titles.
Computersjetbrains.com

GoLand 2021.2 Early Access Program Is Open!

The GoLand 2021.2 Early Access Program is starting. You can find a brief description of what’s to come in the roadmap blog post for 2021.2. You can get the first EAP build via the Toolbox App, download it from our website, use a snap package (for Ubuntu), or from inside GoLand, select Automatically check updates for Early Access Program in Preferences / Settings | Appearance & Behavior | System Settings | Updates.
Video GamesIGN

Beyond the Wire: Early Access Hands-On Impressions

It’s been almost five years since the last large-scale World War 1-themed shooter took center stage back in 2016, in the form of Battlefield 1. But by no means did it cater to its most hardcore fans - many of whom found it much too focused on automatic weapons and explosives in lieu of era-appropriate guns and gritty trench combat. Those hardcore fans are just in luck, however, because that’s the exact niche that Beyond the Wire fills. And even though it’s only in Early Access, it’s already coming together.
Orange County, CAgamingbolt.com

Frost Giant Studios Partners With Dreamhaven, Licenses Unreal Engine 5

Frost Giant studios has been busy lately. Today, the studio announced an advisory partnership with Dreamhaven, a company founded by former Blizzard co-founder and president Mike Morhaime, and a licensing deal to use Unreal Engine 5 for its upcoming RTS game via Upcomer. The studio, based in Orange County, California, was founded by Tim Morten and Tim Campbell, the production lead on StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void and the lead designer of Warcraft 3: The Frozen Throne, respectively.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Unreal Engine 5 Can Generate 3 Million Crabs, Which Is Good?

Unreal Engine 4 has been the framework for many huge games in its time. Fortnite, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Gears 5, and Borderlands 3 all used Epic's game engine to create hugely successful, complex projects. So it's no wonder that developers and fans alike are excited about the early access release of Unreal Engine 5, which will help deliver even more gorgeous titles. And top of Unreal Engine 5's list of things it can achieve is... rendering 3 million crabs.
Video Gamesava360.com

Unreal Engine 5 –Gen Games

Q&A: Two of the leads on Unreal Engine 5 tell us how the new engine will help give developers the ability to make near-photorealistic games. Epic Games recently showcased Unreal Engine 5 and announced that the next-generation game development toolsuite is now available in early access ahead of its planned public release in early 2022. Epic showed off the capabilities of the new engine with a thoroughly impressive tech demo called Valley of the Ancient–and you can see more of that here.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Powerwash Simulator now available on Steam Early Access

Square Enix has announced that is publishing Powerwash Simulator. The game recently entered Steam Early Access. The partnership with Square Enix Collective will provide boutique developer FuturLab the creative flexibility to continue developing the game during early access and beyond. Players may wash away their problems with the soothing sounds...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Solasta: Crown of the Magister Is Now Out of Early Access

Developer Tactical Adventures is proud to announce that turn-based tactical RPG Solasta: Crown of the Magister is now out of Early Access and available in the full release version. “With the 1.0 launch of Solasta, the Dungeon Maker has also received a significant update! Stronghold, Lava Caves and Elven Palace...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Black Skylands Receives An Early Access Release Date

TinyBuild Games and Hungry Couch Games have revealed a release date for Black Skylands to come out in Early Access. Created by a 15-person team out of the Russian studio, the dev team is bagging that this game is "BioShock meets Stardew Valley" as you soar above the Earth fighting for control of the skies. The concept and execution behind this is pretty rad, or at least it looks that way both in the videos and on paper. You'll capture territories, craft, develop, and fortify what you have, then take your airships to the top to continue your conquest.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The Last Spell Early Access — Is it worth it?

Do you like tower defense games? How about super hard ones? If you answered yes to both of these, then you may like The Last Spell, which enters Early Access tomorrow. I will say, the game has a bit of a learning curve and is more complicated than the average title. Mostly because it’s also a tactical RPG based around surviving waves of the undead. What a horrible night to have a curse, am I right? What? Are Castlevania II references not cool anymore? What? They were never cool? Looks like I need to pay more attention.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

First Look at Unreal Engine 5 Game Features Plugin

In addition, you now have the ability to manage world systems, actor components, and manage resources using Data Registers. It unlocks new possibilities for developers to build complex, multi-mode games without having to worry about referencing content, gameplay logic, and blueprint actors “just in case” they are needed for a specific scenario.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Unreal Engine 5 Will Benefit From SSD Tech of PS5 But Can Also Scale Well To HDD

Epic Games recently held a live stream featuring Unreal Engine 5 developers and held a Q/A session where they talked about the PS5 SSD Tech. In their Q/A session, Epic Games devs were asked about the PS5 SSD Tech and whether it will benefit from the improvements featured in the upcoming Unreal Engine 5. The question was related to the performance and benefits of the solid-state drive featured in the PS5.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Concrete Genie Dev PixelOpus’ Next PlayStation 5 Game Will Be Powered by Unreal Engine 5

PixelOpus next game will be a PlayStation 5 title powered by Unreal Engine 5, a new job ad confirmed. The development team behind Concrete Genie is currently looking for a Principal Graphics Programmer to work on the studio's next game. This game is being developed in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animations, so it seems like PixelOpus will try to push visuals much further than they did with their previous game.
Video Gamesjetbrains.com

Rider for UE Public Preview Now Works With Unreal Engine 5

The Unreal Engine 5 Early Preview looks exciting, doesn’t it? We’re happy to help you to get the most out of it with Rider for Unreal Engine. We spent the last few days after the announcement polishing our support and fixing various glitches here and there, and now we are happy to say:
Agriculturenoobfeed.com

Going Medieval Early Access PC Preview

Going Medieval from Foxy Voxel is a construction simulator with survival elements based in a medieval style world. By default, the game features two scenarios: the first with three people during spring and the other a lone survivor in winter, respectively. Players can also adjust the frequency of enemy raids and overall difficulty. However, Going Medieval’s real saving grace is the custom scenario where players can pick the amount of starting characters, supplies, and other conditions. All settlers are random, with different skills and quirks that give bonuses or penalties. While elders may have more skills, they are also years closer to death’s door. New players will want to aim for at least a decent builder, scholar, cook, and/or archer.