Natan, the Spacetime Walker, is the newest marksman that has been introduced in Mobile Legends Advanced server with the latest Patch Update. The hero is a marksman with magic damage ability unlike most marksman with physical damage. Natan also has some unique CC skills which would be very handy for a marksman but it would be the passive that will make him a strong hero. Lets us first see the skills of Natan in detail and how to use him to your advantage in MLBB.