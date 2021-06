FAR CRY®6 leverages the Smart Delivery technology - buy the game once and play it on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X when both the console and that version of FAR CRY®6 are available Preorder now to get a state-of-the-art "Discos Locos" weapon and a skin for Chorizo Expand your Far Cry®6 experience with the ULTIMATE edition including the game, the Ultimate Pack and the Season Pass (3 new DLCs and more!) The Ultimate Pack includes: - The Jungle Expedition Pack - The Croc Hunter Pack - The Vice Pack FIGHT FOR FREEDOM Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation YARA TORN APART Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara. GUERRILLA FIREPOWER Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground.