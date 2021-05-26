Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Truck Fire Closes Exit 89 At I-81, I-78 Interchange (Photos)

By Jillian Pikora
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XoqbL_0aC594hG00
A large truck fire on Interstate 81 at Exit 89 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: PennDOT Traffic Cameras-- 511pa

A truck fire closed exit ramp 89 along Interstate 81 southbound at the Interstate 78 interchange according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Emergency Dispatch Services.

Multiple fire crews were called to a large truck fire around 10:40 p.m.

The smoke could be seen for miles.

State police are redirecting traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

The closure is expected to last about one to two hours crews on the scene told dispatch.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 81#Traffic Police#Emergency Crews#Fire Department#Fire Services#Follow Daily Voice#I 78 Interchange#Exit Ramp#Multiple Fire Crews#State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Rollover Closes Exit 39 Of I-83 In York

A rollover along Interstate 83 in York has temporarily closed the ramp for Exit 39, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Crews were called to the area near Fairview Township for a single vehicle overturned around 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to PennDOT. Crews from Cumberland responded to the...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

2 Rescued From Flooded Railroad Underpass In Reading

Two people were rescued from a railroad underpass in Reading when their vehicles got stuck in flood water Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. As Lt. Zulick with the Office of the Fire Marshal was driving in the area during heavy rain showers, he noticed that the Spring Street Subway was actively flooding around 2:30 p.m., according to the Reading Fire Department.
Middletown, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

Vehicle fire closes two lanes on I-91 South in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Two lanes were closed on Interstate 91 South in Middletown Saturday as crews dealt with a flaming vehicle, according to the state Department of Transportation. The center and right lanes were closed between Exit 21 and Exit 20, officials said.
TrafficKPVI Newschannel 6

Car ignites on fire on I-86, passengers exit vehicle just in time

No injuries were reported after a car ignited on the Eastbound I-86 Saturday evening. Around 6 p.m. a dark colored sports sedan was on the shoulder just after the Raft River exit. Flames could be seen from under the car along with what appeared to be debris. The people inside...
Allen County, IN963xke.com

I-69 exit ramp to close for realignment at S.R. 14/Illinois Road

ALLEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the upcoming closure of I-69 northbound Exit 305A. The ramp closure is part of an ongoing interchange modification project at I-69 and S.R. 14/Illinois Road. Crews will shut the ramp down at approximately 9 p.m. on June 4. The closure is scheduled to last for two weeks and the ramp is set to reopen at 9 p.m. on June 18.
Trafficswiowanewssource.com

Vehicle Fire on I-80

Firefighters from Avoca and Shelby were called out at about 9 a.m. to a vehicle fire on Interstate 80 at the 37 mm westbound. Officials responding to the scene said the fire had reached the gas tank as of 9:15 a.m. Fire responders are on scene along with law enforcement. According to scanner reports, there had been people in the car, but a passing motorist stopped to help them out. Traffic was down to just the left lane, motorists should prepare for delays. Additional details are not available at this time.
Glenwood Springs, COAspen Daily News

Eastbound lane on I-70 closed for hours after semi-truck skips median

By 3:15 p.m. Friday, the westbound lane of Interstate 70 had been reopened after a semi-truck heading westbound jumped the median near the Hanging Lake exit, outside Glenwood Springs. The eastbound lane remained closed, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation social media update. The semi-truck landed on the lower,...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

WYDOT paving work may cause delays at I-25/I-80 interchange

CHEYENNE – Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation are scheduled to pave part of the interchange connecting Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 starting Monday, weather permitting. This is a continuation of a seasonal paving project started earlier this year in Laramie County. Crews will first focus on the...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

UPDATE: Southbound I-75 reopened following semi-truck fire

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Southbound I-75 at mile marker 118 is closed due to a semi-truck fire. According to Battalion Chief Jordan Saas, the Lexington Fire Department responded to I-75 southbound just after 1:30 a.m. for the report of a possible semi on fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found a semi-truck had crashed and caught fire.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Downed tree removed from westbound I-90 to US 2 interchange

SPOKANE, Wash. — A downed tree caused issues for drivers on the off-ramp from westbound I-90 to US 2 Friday afternoon. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation responded to the scene and were able to clear the area. For a period of time, drivers were getting by the...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

I-5 northbound closed at Terwilliger for semi-truck crash

An injury crash involving a semi-truck has closed Interstate 5 just north of the Terwilliger Boulevard overpass early Wednesday. Portland police said the semi rolled over on its side and pinned at least one vehicle underneath it. The crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. Police also reported that first responders are talking with the people in the vehicle under the trailer. The extent of any injuries is unknown, but this is not a fatal crash.
Millbury, MAauburnmassdaily.com

Overnight Lane Closures on I-90 at Exit 96 (Old Exit 11)

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing various lane closures on I-90 eastbound and westbound at exit 96 (old exit 11) in Millbury. The closures will take place overnight, from Sunday, June 6 through Thursday, June 10, from 10:00 p.m., to 5:00 a.m., the following morning. The closures are...
Starks, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Both lanes of I-10 W closed at Starks exit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Both lanes of I-10 West are closed at the Starks exit as crews work to clean up after a tanker overturned, state police officials said. The product is currently being transferred from the damaged tanker to another tanker, said Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal. Westbound...
Silverthorne, COcbslocal.com

Straight Creek Fire Closes Eastbound I-70 At Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at Silverthorne due to a wildfire located about two miles east of Dillon. The Straight Creek Fire started on Thursday evening just south of the interstate. The fire has burned 10-15 acres between the Eisenhower Tunnel and Silverthorne. Drivers can take...