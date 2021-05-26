Truck Fire Closes Exit 89 At I-81, I-78 Interchange (Photos)

A large truck fire on Interstate 81 at Exit 89 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: PennDOT Traffic Cameras-- 511pa

A truck fire closed exit ramp 89 along Interstate 81 southbound at the Interstate 78 interchange according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Emergency Dispatch Services.

Multiple fire crews were called to a large truck fire around 10:40 p.m.

The smoke could be seen for miles.

State police are redirecting traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

The closure is expected to last about one to two hours crews on the scene told dispatch.

