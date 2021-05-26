During Pandemic, Many Pets Saw Their Owners A Lot. What Happens Next?

Throughout the pandemic, the real estate market was on fire. Mortgage rates and home prices hit all-time lows, and people suddenly had the freedom to live wherever they chose, no longer bound to locations near their work or school. That “impossible” dream home you thought would never be available, let alone in your price range? Well, 2020 delivered it to the market with a major price decrease and owners eager to sell. Many, many people pulled the trigger and made relatively quick decisions to buy a new home and relocate. Based on U.S. postal service change of address requests, nearly 16 million people moved during the first 6 months of 2020 alone.