Severe storms may target Central Illinois

By Cheryl Lemke, Chief Meteorologist
newschannel20.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The threat for strong to severe storms looms over central Illinois. The cold front that triggered the showers and isolated storms on Tuesday and Wednesday morning is settling down into the Ohio Valley, but will stall out and transition into a warm front. Come Thursday, the warm front will lift northward back across Illinois, combining forces with a potent low pressure system, and the end result will be more showers and storms developing on Thursday.

