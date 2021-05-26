The 1991(ish) Music Issue: Local DJ And Scene “Kid” Deuce Digs Back To ‘80s/‘90s Local Music Network

Thinking back to the late-’80s early-’90s local music scene that occurred here in Louisville, I had to go check some official numbers. I just had to make sure my memory wasn’t playing tricks on me and making things appear larger than they really were. The official numbers confirm, this scene was something more than just significant. In 1990, Jefferson County had 162,676 residents under 18 years of age. And since the local music scene that I’m referring to is mainly focused on all-ages shows, the under-18 group of residents is the number I’ll be focused on.