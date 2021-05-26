Cancel
Louisville, KY

The 1991(ish) Music Issue: Looking Back To Move Forward

By Erica Rucker
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes looking back helps light the way forward. So this issue is a little bit of that. How do you put Louisville punk and hardcore into 20 pages? You fucking don’t. You brush in broad strokes and hope that, in these few pages, people find fond memories, reconnect with folks they’ve lost or forgotten. You hope that people dig out their flyers and 7-inch records and take a walk down memory lane. For those of us who lived through the late-‘80s, early-‘90s punk scene, these were the best, strangest, hardest and most self-discoverin’ times in our lives.

