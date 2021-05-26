Pauline M. Miller

NEWCOMB | Pauline M. (Hall) Miller passed away peacefully Feb. 21, 2021, at 93 years of age. A descendant of the original settlers of both Newcomb and Long Lake, New York, Pauline was born June 13, 1927, in the home of her parents, the late Hobart “Lee” and Effie (Rice) Hall. She lived in Newcomb most of her life except for a short time following her marriage to Walter F. Miller in 1952. They resided in the mining community of Tahawus, New York, where they both worked for NL Industries and had two children before returning to reside in Newcomb.