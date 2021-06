CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man will face multiple charges after shooting at and being shot by police during a chase Thursday afternoon. Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say warrants will be served on Shelton Smith, 33, once he is released from the hospital. He faces charges of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault on law enforcement with a firearm, possession of a firearm by felon and will also be charged for an unrelated outstanding warrant for communicating threats, police said.