The 1991(ish) Music Issue: The Venues

By 1991, there had been two or three waves of great bands that most Louisvillians never heard of. The influence of the punk movement, circa 1977, had inspired a scene that rivaled much bigger cities in terms of creativity and passion, even if the city at large found it easy to ignore and/or prosecute for noise violations. Ten years later, the local scene was supporting two venues dedicated almost exclusively to original music and at least one other bar generously serving that crowd. Meanwhile, a host of very young bands had built an impressive all-age scene with shows popping up in the strangest places.