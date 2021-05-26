Does Trevon Wesco have untapped receiving potential? (Film)

Trevon Wesco showed intriguing upside after the catch at West Virginia, but the New York Jets have yet to tap into his ability in that area. That’s right – for the second time in a one-week span, we’re going to be digging into the young wild card that is the New York Jets‘ hybrid fullback/tight end, Trevon Wesco. After breaking down Wesco’s skills as a blocker at the fullback position, I wanted to take a look at his potential in the receiving game. Wesco has only three catches on five targets throughout his two-year NFL career, but is there potential for him to do more?