Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Does Trevon Wesco have untapped receiving potential? (Film)

By Michael Nania
Posted by 
Jets X-Factor
Jets X-Factor
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trevon Wesco showed intriguing upside after the catch at West Virginia, but the New York Jets have yet to tap into his ability in that area. That’s right – for the second time in a one-week span, we’re going to be digging into the young wild card that is the New York Jets‘ hybrid fullback/tight end, Trevon Wesco. After breaking down Wesco’s skills as a blocker at the fullback position, I wanted to take a look at his potential in the receiving game. Wesco has only three catches on five targets throughout his two-year NFL career, but is there potential for him to do more?

jetsxfactor.com
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
136
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#American Football#The New York Jets#Patriots#Adot#The United Way#Subscribe#Login#Google News#New York Jets Newsletter#Mountaineers#Plays#Talent#Average Depth#Fbs Tight Ends#Add Jets X Factor#Elusiveness#College#Power 5 Tight Ends#Considerable Gains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLFrankfort Times

Jets claim RB Walter from 49ers, cut RB Guerriero

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets claimed running back Austin Walter off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers and waived running back Pete Guerriero on Thursday. Walter played in four games last season with the 49ers, his second stint with the team, and had one run for 3 yards and a 27-yard reception. He also was part of the special teams units.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

MetLife Stadium welcoming fans back at full capacity

The New York Jets’ home opener is scheduled for September 19 against New England. Fans will be there in full force. The New York Jets and 82,500 of their best friends will be ready to do battle on September 19. With the state of New Jersey loosening restrictions put in...
NFLINFORUM

Fargo Shanley graduate, NY Jets lineman McGovern says it's 'surreal' to see inaugural Fargo Able Games launch

FARGO — New York Jets offensive lineman Connor McGovern was excited to see the inaugural Fargo Able Games are coming to fruition in downtown Fargo. “It’s been something that’s pretty special for a lot of people. To have it this year and to get it going has been awesome,” McGovern said Thursday night at the RDO Building. “It is surreal to do this. It took a lot of people to get here, it took a lot of time, it took a lot of effort so it is truly special that we’re finally here.”
NFLaustinnews.net

Official: Jaguars 2021 schedule released

JACKSONVILLE - The '21 Jaguars will get an early home stretch. They'll close the season at home, too. They'll also play two nationally televised games, including one in prime time, and a significant late-season road stretch - with the NFL releasing the Jaguars' 2021 schedule along with the entire '21 league schedule on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

How did Corey Davis perform against top cornerbacks in 2020?

What type of numbers did New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis put up against elite cornerbacks in his breakout 2020 season?. After a disappointing first three years of his career in which he averaged only 44.5 receiving yards per game, Corey Davis enjoyed a breakout season of spectacular proportions in 2020. He ranked 19th in the NFL and 16th among all players with 70.3 receiving yards per game – but it was his per-play efficiency that shined the brightest. Davis ranked seventh among wide receivers in yards per target (10.7), fifth in yards per route run (2.58), and first in conversion rate as he picked up a first down or a touchdown on 53.3% of his targets.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets reveal returnees’ new jersey numbers

Several familiar faces will have new numerals to work with as the New York Jets unveiled some fresh digits this week. The New York Jets announced that several returning players will be donning new uniform numbers this season. No. 5 Mike White. Currently on pace to compete for the Jets’...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Should the New York Jets pursue disgruntled WR Julio Jones?

Julio Jones requested a trade prior to the draft and now says he won’t be returning to Atlanta. Should the New York Jets pursue him?. On a phone call with host Shannon Sharpe during an episode of FS1’s Undisputed, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones revealed his desire to part ways with the team, seemingly unaware that he was on the air. When asked by Sharpe if he wants to stay in Atlanta, Jones responded, “I’m outta there.”
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets training camp battles to watch (Podcast)

The Oklahoma Drill Podcast is back, this time breaking down some of the New York Jets training camp battles to watch this coming summer. New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas immediately started reshaping the roster after an abysmal 2-14 season. Wide receiver Corey Davis and defensive end Carl Lawson...
NFLYardbarker

Bless Austin as a starting CB would be major weakness for Jets

Looking at the depth chart as currently constructed, it would be hard to argue that cornerback is not the weakest position on the New York Jets roster. The group was eerily thin heading into the offseason and remains that way after the Jets did not sign any cornerbacks in free agency (save for special teams ace Justin Hardee, who rarely plays defense) and did not draft any cornerbacks until the fifth round.
NFLOrlando Sentinel

Bucs, Brady will face Patriots; Dolphins-Jags scheduled for London

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will help kick off the 2021 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9, and QB Tom Brady gets to face his old team, the New England Patriots, on Oct. 3. The Bucs also will play the Miami Dolphins, who...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Lamarcus Joyner’s skills are perfect for Jets free safety spot (Film)

Newly-acquired defensive back Lamarcus Joyner possesses the skills to perfectly fill the New York Jets free safety spot. It’s the offseason, but we should really call it overreaction season. During this time—when there’s no live football for us to entertain—anything can be used to fill our football entertainment vacuum. Another...
NFLNew York Post

Jets claim running back Austin Walter from 49ers

The New York Jets claimed running back Austin Walter off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers and waived running back Pete Guerriero on Thursday. Walter played in four games last season with the 49ers, his second stint with the team, and had one run for 3 yards and a 27-yard reception. He also was part of the special teams units.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Can Trevon Wesco be the New York Jets’ fullback? (Film)

Mike LaFleur’s 49ers relied heavily on the fullback position. Is Trevon Wesco capable of handling that role for the New York Jets?. When Mike Maccagnan’s New York Jets drafted Trevon Wesco with the 121st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, their obvious goal for him was to settle into a role as a blocking specialist. Through two years, the results have been mixed. Wesco has earned a decent amount of playing time (12.8 snaps per game over 28 appearances) and has been far from awful as a blocker, recording plenty of impressive reps, but his blocking has been inconsistent overall.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker can power Jets’ play-action game

Having Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker on the same side of the offensive line will help the Jets build a strong play-action game. Play action continues to become an increasingly important part of the NFL game. In 2020, teams utilized play action on 25.8% of all passing plays. That stands as an all-time high and marks the fourth straight year in which play action usage increased, up from 24.7% in 2019, 24.0% in 2018, 21.2% in 2017, and 19.3% in 2016 (via PFF).
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 5/13/21

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The regular season schedule has been released, and the Jets open up the year in exciting fashion. Week 1 features the Jets heading to Carolina to face Sam Darnold and the Panthers. It will either be a revenge game for Sam Darnold, or a justification if the Jets can manage to pull out a win. The Jets will also be heading overseas, playing the Atlanta Falcons in London in Week 5. Thankfully for Jets fans, this game is considered an away game for the team, and all home games for the Jets will be at Metlife this season. Let’s hope the team gives us something to cheer for in Week 17. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFLchatsports.com

Twitter mistakingly links WNBA team’s logo with New York Jets hashtag

Wednesday’s NFL schedule unveiling featured no battles between the New York Jets and Dalla, but it appears the Florham Park-based organization might have one brewing with another squad from D-Town, and it’s not the Cowboys. Twitter has introduced logo-induced hashtags that arrive just in time for the Women’s National Basketball...